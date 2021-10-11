Another Unity Walk & community forums take aim at gun violence in Memphis

"This is not just a walk. This is a movement to end gun violence. This is a movement for our voices to be heard."

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Several upcoming events are taking aim at gun violence in Memphis communities.

This Saturday, a sixth Unity Walk against Gun Violence will be held starting at 10 a.m. at Raleigh Egypt High School. Registration begins at 9:30 a.m.

Advocates said the fight to end gun violence is far from over, and the community needs to come together and raise awareness on the increase in crimes.

Leaders are asking you to get to know someone that has lost a love one to homicide.

"This is not just a walk. This is a movement to end gun violence. This is a movement for our voices to be heard. This is a movement for us to come together and get out in these communities and let these people know we are with you,” said Erika Kellie with Moms Demand Action. “We understand your pain. This is a movement or voices to be heard, to stand up and say that enough is enough."

Next week, there will be two community forums for Memphians to hear from leaders and ask questions.

The first will be at Pursuit of God Church at 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

The second is set for Riverside Missionary Baptist Church at 5 p.m. on Thursday.

Local leader will also host the 11th annual "Season of Remembrance" at the University of Memphis' Rose Theatre on Monday, November 29th at 5:30 p.m.

DA Weirich joined Pastor Boyce of Riverside Missionary Baptist, Pastor Hill of Pursuit of God, Erika Kelley with @MomsDemand, Stevie Moore with FFUN, Bill Gibbons with @memcrimecomm and Chief Davis with @MEM_PoliceDept to announce 3 upcoming events on efforts to curb gun violence pic.twitter.com/upTrzgk82Y — Shelby County District Attorney’s Office (@ShelbyCountyDA) November 10, 2021