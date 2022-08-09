'Memphis Eight' member Ralph Prater passes away

Prater was one of the eight who became the first African American students to enroll at Memphis State University.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One of the Memphis State Eight, Ralph Prater, has passed away.

In 1959, Prater was one of the eight students who became the first African Americans to enroll at Memphis State University, now known as University of Memphis

University of Memphis expressed condolences, saying the university was "deeply saddened" to learn of his passing.