University of Tennessee students honor Pulse Nightclub shooting victims during vigil

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Two University of Tennessee organizations organized a vigil to honor and remember the people who lost their lives in the 2016 Pulse Nightclub shooting. There were 49 victims who lost their lives due to the shooting, and 53 others who were injured.

Organizers of the vigil handed out pieces of paper to attendees. Written on each one was the name of someone who died in the tragedy, and participants walked up the front of the group when the name was called. There, they received flowers and stood in silence.

"People are people and this sounds cliche, but love is love and there is room for love in every aspect, in every way," said Sarah Ros, a UT senior. "We need to support our communities and our fellow brothers, and sisters, and people."

The vigil was held at 11 a.m. in Circle Park. The Pride Center and Office of Multicultural Student Life organized it, and the memorial lasted around 45 minutes.

Most of the memorial focused on mourning the lives lost due to the shooting, but including time to reflect on preventing similar tragedies from happening in the future.

It was Latin night at Pulse Nightclub, a popular gay venue in Orlando on June 12, 2016. A gunman opened fire that night, killing 49 people in the deadliest mass shooting by a single gunman, according to a statement from President Joe Biden.

In the statement, he said he will sign a bill designating Pulse Nightclub as a national memorial.