‘Uplift the Community’ grants help Mid-South non-profits

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The NAACP Memphis branch, the New Tri-State Defender newspaper, and Kroger are helping to ‘Uplift the Community’ with grants for local non-profit organizations.
They reviewed non-profits from across the city and selected ten organizations to award funds.
"We want to be able to give back to other organizations, and what we try to do is, we try to do it where we are offering different organizations 501c3s, smaller organizations, the opportunity to help them with their program so that they can give back to the community,” said Vickie Terry, Executive Director NAACP Memphis Branch.
They said the organizations chosen are working to create positive and equitable change for Memphis and Shelby County.