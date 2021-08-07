Urban Promise 901 kicks off the school year with a special mentoring program for students

The organization UP 901 offers career-driven mentoring for students as they get ready to go back to school.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — UP 901, which stands for Urban Promise, is working to create a cycle of success in Memphis, and their program was on full display Saturday afternoon.

The group held a back-to-school kickoff at the McFarland Community Center.

The organization offers career-driven mentoring for students as they get ready to go back to school. The goal is to give young people the skills they need to start a career at a young age.

And by the time they reach age 22, they will be ready to return and mentor the next generation of kids learning through UP 901.

“If we reach our children at earlier ages with interventions, they can and will have the opportunity to have successful lives away from crime, away from homicides as well, and live successful productive lives as American citizens.”

UP 901 partners with parents to ensure kids in the program have every chance to succeed.