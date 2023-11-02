UrbanArt Commission holds opening reception for exhibit 'tend to'

Memphis-based artists shared works to be featured all over Tennessee, focusing on repairing culture and roots amongst cities.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A flora-filled group art exhibition featuring works from Memphis-based artists blossomed on Saturday.

"Tend To" debuted at the UrbanArt Commission, focusing on repairing culture and roots amongst cities.

The exhibits are featured all over Tennessee. One artist said the flowers and plants in her exhibit are from her grandfather's land, showing how wild things that die out can still produce beauty and growth.

"I think it's that gift of generational wealth and Black philanthropy, so to speak," artist Verushka Wilson said. "I think I'm tending to a lot of things here, but tending to an ultimate legacy that my ancestors left for me."

Wilson used these actual roots to share her story and tell how her grandfather nurtured the land that is now hers, paying homage to her ancestors.