UTHSC celebrates opening of Health Hub in Uptown Memphis

Saturday morning's launch included a ribbon-cutting and open house, health screenings, a healthy cooking demonstration, and the chance to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The College of Medicine at the University of Tennessee's Health Science Center has opened its first Health Hub in Uptown Memphis.

Located at 534 N. Second St., the hub is a neighborhood-based approach to improving health status and outcomes in underserved areas of Memphis and Shelby County.

Saturday morning's launch included a ribbon-cutting and open house, health screenings, a healthy cooking demonstration, and the chance to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Dr. Jim Bailey, executive director of the Tennessee Population Health Consortium, said the decision to launch the first hub in Uptown was a simple one to make.

"Our data shows through the Tennessee Population Health Consortium that Uptown has higher rates of diabetes, obesity, high blood pressure, and its citizens are at higher risk than others in Shelby County for those serious conditions," he said.

The ribbon cutting for the UTHSC Health Hub in Uptown, the first of what is hoped will be a series of locations established by the UTHSC College of Medicine under its Equitable Health in Neighborhoods initiative. pic.twitter.com/2F6eclUOiJ — Janice Bridges (@janiceTVnews) October 30, 2021

The hub is the first of what is hoped will be a series of locations established by the UTHSC College of Medicine under its Equitable Health in Neighborhoods initiative.

The primary care will focus on three conditions – obesity, hypertension, and diabetes – all of which are linked to increased deaths from many diseases, including COVID-19.