'Glue, scissors and paper' | Two Venezuelans bring their small business to a Collierville storefront

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — What started as a small arts and crafts business in Venezuela, is now a major balloon and party favor business in Collierville that caters to the Hispanic community.

The small business named "Glue, scissors and paper" (but in Spanish), wasn’t quite as big as the owners wanted. After a trip to the U.S. as tourists, Lauri Gonzalez and Armando Vanegas applied to be U.S. citizens.

They then transitioned the business into Party Planner 901.

“I love Collierville, I love Memphis and now I’m feeling so happy,” Gonzalez said.

Since transitioning from their apartment to their storefront just six months ago, they’ve partnered with major brands like Amazon, McDonalds, St. Jude and even Pfizer.

They’ve also worked to show their customers who don’t speak Spanish, a little bit of their native language.

Vanegas explained the meaning behind a neon sign in the store.

“In Spanish it says 'Global no hoy fiesta' and in English that means 'No balloons no party,'” Vanegas said.

Being able to add a touch of home into their Collierville store allows their creativity to shine bright.

“I love balloons, I love parties, I’m so creative in graphic design and I love the party,” Gonzalez said.

Although owning a store is a huge dream already fulfilled, the bigger plan is Party Planner 901 to go nationwide.

“My dream is I want to have maybe 10 more,” Gonzalez said.

Vanegas agrees.