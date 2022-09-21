Northaven students in Memphis receive check for 7,000 to help fund their school store

The "Stinger Store" is part of behavior, discipline, and attendance incentives at school. Students can earn Stinger Bucks to purchase items from the store.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Northaven Elementary School students had a special presentation on their campus Wednesday morning.

One of the school's sponsors, the Victory Bicycle Studio, presented a donation for their behavioral supply store.

The "Stinger Store" is part of behavior, discipline, and attendance incentives at school. Students can earn Stinger Bucks to purchase items from the store.

“Right now that store was a bit underwhelming and a bit anemically funded by the teachers themselves. So these funds will go to that,” said Clark Butcher with Victory Bicycle Studio. “My staff and I included at Victory will come in and merchandise the whole store and deck it out.”

Victory Bicycle Studio donated over $7,000 for the store.