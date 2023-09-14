Vigil held for woman whose body was found burned, family and friends demand justice

The family and friends of Dominique Lomax released balloons together on Thursday evening in a vigil at Overton Park to honor her memory and call for justice.

The 27-year-old's body was found burned near Swinnea and Holmes Roads on the morning of Sep. 8, two days after she was declared missing.

“You set my daughter on fire. You put her in the woods. Just treated her like she was nothing, when she was well-loved and still well-loved,” said her mother, Lois Lomax, who spoke at the vigil.

She called for whoever killed her daughter to come forward, and Dominique Lomax’s sisters also had strong words.

“We deserve to know what’s going on. We deserve to know why. We deserve to know that these people need to be in jail. We need justice,” Danetra Lomax said.

Memphis Police said Dominique Lomax was last seen by her boyfriend around 5 a.m. on Labor Day.

“This isn't over. It may be one week, but she's going to get what she deserves, she's going to get justice, and I promise you that. I’m not going to let this go until my baby has victory over this,” Lois Lomax said.

Anyone with information related to the death of Dominique Lomax is encouraged to contact the Memphis Police Department as soon as possible.