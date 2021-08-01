Volunteer Memphis’ 5th annual MLK Days of Service is now open for registration

In-person and virtual volunteers are needed January 14-18 for the annual Martin Luther King Jr. Days of Service.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Volunteer Memphis is calling for in-person and virtual volunteers to register for its fifth annual Martin Luther King Jr. Days of Service January 14 to 18. Anyone interested can sign-up online using the Volunteer Memphis website at volunteermemphis.org.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Volunteer Memphis is asking that all volunteers adhere to guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention by wearing a mask, maintaining social distancing, and following additional guidelines set by their local health departments when volunteering.

“Doctor King said, ‘life’s most persistent and urgent question is what are you doing for others?’” said Andrea Hill, Director of Volunteer Memphis. “MLK Days of Service asks people to ‘Care Like King’ and volunteer to help themselves and their communities through service.”

MLK Days of Service features dozens of volunteer projects that range from socially distanced outdoor cleanups to virtual webinars designed to educate people on financial literacy, leadership skills, and much more. Organizations interested in hosting a service opportunity for MLK Days of Service should contact Andrea Hill, Director of Volunteer Memphis, at (901) 278-0016 or ahill@leadershipmemphis.org.

In addition to the public projects, corporate partners like Nike, Special Olympics, Kroger, and others are joining with Volunteer Memphis to host service projects for their employees as a part of MLK Days of Service. Members of the Leadership Memphis 2020 Executive Class will also be doing volunteer projects benefitting neighborhoods across Memphis.

Last year, Volunteer Memphis volunteers completed more than 5,000 hours of service across 10 Mid-South counties for MLK Days of Service. Those interested in MLK Days of Service or other Volunteer Memphis events can learn more online at volunteermemphis.org.

2021 Presenting Sponsors of MLK Days of Service:

FedEx, Cigna, Memphis City Council, Shelby County Commission, Sedgwick

2021 Gold Sponsors for MLK Days of Service:

ServiceMaster, Kroger Delta Division’s African American Associate Resource Program, Caissa Public Strategy, Christian Brothers University, WMC-TV

2021 Silver Sponsors for MLK Days of Service:

Buckman, CONVERGENCE Memphis, Pinnacle, Triumph Bank

2021 Community Partners for MLK Days of Service: