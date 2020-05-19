Volunteers answer the call to place flags at West Tennessee Veterans Cemetery for Memorial Day

There is not an official Memorial Day ceremony this year due to COVID-19.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — There are things that happen in this world that can’t be explained.

People who give of themselves because it’s just the right thing to do.

James Lindsey, the Director of the West Tennessee Veterans Cemetery witnessed one of these things.

“I will remember this forever. It is something I will tell my grandchildren about.”

This is Memorial Day weekend. Normally, the Boy Scouts gather in a big group and swarm the gravesites, planting American Flags on tombstones.

This year, social distancing made that impossible, and James Lindsey was concerned. Coronavirus was the new enemy.

“With all the guidelines In place,” he said “... first and foremost we wanted everyone to be as safe as possible... to follow the Center for Disease Control guidelines. So yes, we had concerns.”

Lindsey decided to ask for volunteers. A very small group would be allowed on the grounds to place flags on the 18,000 headstones. Lindsey thought it would take all week to do the job.

“We we’re doubters on our own end,” Lindsey said, “... not thinking we would have many volunteers come out. But we started at seven o’clock in this morning. There was a line of people waiting. By 10:30 a.m. every headstone had a flag placed in front of it.”

This is often a selfish world, populated by people who think only of themselves. What happened at the West Tennessee Veterans Cemetery was a reminder that those who fought and served are the ones that can’t be forgotten: coronavirus or no coronavirus.

On Monday, for the first time, the Cemetery is not holding an official Memorial Day event. Volunteers will be here, and at 11:00 a.m. they will have a slow drive through the cemetery. Everyone is asked to wear a mask.