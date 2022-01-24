MPD is hosting a hiring expo Saturday, Jan. 29.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department has spent months attempting to attract recruits to address the city's police officer shortage.

Since September, MPD has given new officers a $15,000 sign-on bonus and a $10,000 relocation stipend. An upcoming hiring expo will show if those extra incentives will pay off and bring much need recruits to the City.

MPD Assistant Chief Shawn Jones said they currently have 1,994. The department should have 2,300 officers and they have a goal of 2,500 officers. Jones said the more officers on the street, the safer the city will be.

Retired MPD officer James Kirkwood agrees but explains it's the type of policing that keeps people safe.

"I want to see these recruiters be properly trained to serve the community, to be properly introduced to the Memphis community," Kirkwood said. "I also hope they are being trained to de-escalate. You know how to use communication effectively."

Kirkwood retired from MPD about five years ago. He said officers are being trained to de-escalate, but there's always room for improvement. Kirkwood is now a chairman with CLERB Memphis which stands for Civilian Law Enforcement Review Board.

This organization is made up of several board members that investigate citizen complaints against Memphis police.

As MPD plans for its big hiring event, Kirkwood said new officers should remember they are there to serve and make the community better.

"If you feel as though you need to come on this job and lock up everybody and throw away the key and be the hammer that sets thing straight, just keep on going, don't come to Memphis we don't want you," Kirkwood.

The Memphis Police Department hiring expo is Saturday, Jan. 29 from 11 am to 3 pm. It will be held at 170 N Main St.. Free parking will be available at the Mud Island parking garage.