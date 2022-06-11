WarHorses for Heroes holds 5th annual 'Veteran's Day Picnic Fundraiser'

Veteran's Day isn't until Friday, but Mid-South organizations are already raising money to support area service members.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Raising money and paying tribute to area service members was the goal of one Mid-South organization, though Veteran's Day isn't until this Friday.

The organization "WarHorses for Heroes" gathered at Lichterman Nature Center on Sunday to honor veterans in their annual Veterans Day picnic event.

The group raised money for their therapy program, which allows veterans who sustained post-traumatic stress or physical injuries use horses and the remote wilderness to help heal back at home.

"Just being around that animal is calming," Robert Haste of WarHorses for Heroes said. "There's something about being in the presence of a horse — the horse is accepting of them, and what you can see, over time, is that the veteran learns to relax."