Here's where you can find a warming center in Memphis Wednesday night

Doors will open at 590 Washington Avenue at 10 p.m. for those that need a place to stay warm during cold temperatures.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Those in need of a warm place to stay can make their way to the Hospitality Hub as temperatures cool Wednesday through the end of the week.

In an effort to keep downtown Memphis warm, the Downtown Neighborhood Association (DNA) has shared that doors will open at 590 Washington Avenue at 10 p.m.

Beginning at 9:30 pm, people needing a ride to the warming center via MATA may contact Hospitality Hub at (901) 297-1680 to schedule pickup.

DNA describes themselves as a "non-profit, community organization that promotes the quality of life of Downtown Memphis, as well as safeguards it's unique ambiance."

The Hospitality Hub offers many services aimed at helping people in the city of Memphis exit homelessness. From case management services from counselors who are professionally trained to help people "overcome barriers," to offering temporary emergency shelters called "Hub Studios," The Hospitality Hub was founded in 2007 and can be contacted at (901) 730 - 1736.