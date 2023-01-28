WATCH LIVE: Protesters march on Beale Street after Tyre Nichols video released

The City of Memphis released several videos Friday evening showing five Memphis police officers beating Nichols.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two downtown protests advocating justice for Tyre Nichols have begun in the city of Memphis — both started at 3 p.m.

The Powerful Peaceful Assemblies are holding a peaceful rally for Tyre at the I Am A Man Plaza located at 294 Hernando Street. Mental health and grief professionals are said to be on site.

Another protest held by the Memphis chapter of Black Lives Matter as well as DeCarcerate Memphis will take place at 17 North Main Street.

Below is a live feed of those protests:

On Friday night, protesters shut down parts of Interstate 55 in Memphis after video was released showing the police beating of Tyre Nichols.

The City of Memphis released several videos Friday evening showing five Memphis police officers beating Nichols. He died three days after those videos were recorded. He was 29.

The beating prompted murder charges against the five officers and outrage at the latest instance of police brutality in the U.S.

A crowd had originally gathered at Martyr's Park, but the gates were closed there.

Shortly after the video's release at 6 p.m., the crowd took to I-55 in downtown Memphis and appeared to be headed towards the Mississippi River Bridge.

Westbound traffic appeared to be stopped as protesters moved down the highway.

There were no immediate reports of damage, and police were in the area.

Protests continued by 9 p.m. on Friday night, with demonstrators vowing to continue until they met with city officials, including the mayor or the police chief.