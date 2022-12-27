Watch the 2022 AutoZone Liberty Bowl Beale Street Parade live on ABC24

The parade starts at 2pm on Tuesday and will follow a path down world famous Beale Street in Downtown Memphis.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The 64th annual AutoZone Liberty Bowl kicks of Wednesday at 4:30pm, but the fun starts before that.

Fans are in town and ready to cheer on the Arkansas Razorbacks and the Kansas Jayhawks in the Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium, and it all starts with the annual AutoZone Liberty Bowl Beale Street Parade.

The parade starts at 2pm Tuesday and will follow a path along world famous Beale Street in Downtown Memphis. Both schools' marching bands and pep squads will be featured, as well as dozens of high school bands and other floats from across the country.

Immediately following the parade, stay around for the annual Bash on Beale pep rally at 3:30pm.

Admission to the parade and pep rally is free.

If you can't make it to Beale Street, the parade will be broadcast live on ABC24. You can also watch at abc24.com/watch, and on the ABC24+ app for Roku and FireTV.