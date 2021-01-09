WATCH: West Memphis Mayor Marco McClendon lip syncs for DeltaARTS benefit

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — West Memphis Mayor Marco McClendon is "leaving the door open" to help the kids in his city.
The mayor lip-synced to Bruno Mars and Anderson Paak's song with his West Memphis Supersonic Band for the 2021 Janine Earney Carnival to benefit DeltaARTS this past Saturday.
The non-profit provides ‘imaginative arts education' for youth in the Delta region, through theater, art galleries, and after-school classes.
The lip-sync was part of a contest – and the mayor and his group didn't win.
Three women from "Best Beverages of West Memphis" won with some very complex choreography to the song "Meeting in the Ladies Room" By Klymaxx.