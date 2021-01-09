WATCH: West Memphis Mayor Marco McClendon lip syncs for DeltaARTS benefit

The non-profit provides ‘imaginative arts education' for youth in the Delta region, through theater, art galleries, and after-school classes.

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — West Memphis Mayor Marco McClendon is "leaving the door open" to help the kids in his city.

The mayor lip-synced to Bruno Mars and Anderson Paak's song with his West Memphis Supersonic Band for the 2021 Janine Earney Carnival to benefit DeltaARTS this past Saturday.

The non-profit provides ‘imaginative arts education' for youth in the Delta region, through theater, art galleries, and after-school classes.

The lip-sync was part of a contest – and the mayor and his group didn't win.