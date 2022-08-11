West Cancer Foundation will let you walk, run, or bike for cancer research this September

The foundation's largest fundraiser of the year will take place at Shelby Farms Park, on September 10, which includes a 5k, one mile walk, and numerous bike rides.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis-based nonprofit released more info and route maps Thursday for their largest fundraiser of the year at Shelby Farms, West Fight On, happening Saturday, September 10.

West Cancer Foundation, whose mission is to advance the fight against cancer through research, education, patient support, and community outreach, will be hosting the event, which offers three different cycling routes; a 5k run; a 5k run and 20-mile cycling combination; and a 1-mile walk to raise money for cancer research.

The foundation specifically helps fight disparities in cancer care by providing underinsured and underserved population in the Mid-South.

“West Fight On is our signature event and it takes place every year to help fund support programs for cancer patients and to help raise awareness and fight cancer disparities in Memphis,” said Leighanne Soden, West Cancer Foundation Executive Director. “We can’t wait for everyone to come together again in person and make a difference in our community.”

20, 40, 60-mile cycle info

Early Bird registration fee: $55

Registration after August 27: $65

Registration includes: timing chip for bikes, SAG support on the course, an event t-shirt, finisher medal, fundraising incentives, and access to food, beverages, and entertainment at the post-race party in Celebration Village.

20-mile cycle/5k run combo info

Early Bird registration fee: $65

Registration after August 27: $75

Registration includes: SAG support along the cycling route, chip timing for both the ride and the run, finisher medals for both events, an event t-shirt, fundraising incentives, and access to food, beverage, and entertainment at the post-race party in Celebration Village.

For the 5k, participants will either run or walk around Patriot Lake at Shelby Farms Park.

Registration includes a timing chip, finisher medal, an event t-shirt, fundraising incentives, and access to food, beverage, and entertainment at our post-race party in Celebration Village. The registration fee is $30 until August 27, and then it will increase to $35.

Registration for the 1-mile walk is $25 and includes a finisher medal, an event t-shirt, fundraising incentives, and access to food, beverage, and entertainment at the post-race party in Celebration Village. The registration fee will increase to $30 after August 27.

People who choose not to participate in the race but still want to attend the festivities in Celebration Village can register for $25 and will receive an event t-shirt, fundraising incentives, and access to food, beverage, and entertainment at the post-race party in Celebration Village.

For those unable to attend West Fight On but still want to support the cause, they can help fundraise and cheer others on from afar by signing up as a Spirit Runner. The registration fee is $20 and includes an event t-shirt.

“Whether you bike, walk, run, volunteer, or just come out and show your support, we look forward to seeing everyone as we come together in the fight against cancer,” said Jennifer Strain, West Cancer Foundation Special Initiatives Manager. “The theme for this year is Come Together, and that’s exactly what we plan to do! Come together in person, come together as a community, and come together to make a difference.”

Here's the full schedule of events: