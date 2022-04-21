West Cancer Foundation announces fundraising event at Shelby Farms Park

The event is set for Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Shelby Farms Park.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In Memphis, we have breast cancer disparities, according to the executive director of the West Cancer Foundation.

In 2013, Memphis was ranked #1 in the country for the worst breast cancer deaths in minorities. Since then, we've dropped to #7.

On Thursday, the foundation announced West Fight On, their largest fundraiser of the year set for Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Shelby Farms Park.

According to a release, West Fight On is a running and cycling event that raises money to help fight the disparities in cancer care in the Memphis area and has been a virtual event for the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Thursday, April 21 was also proclaimed as Minority Cancer Day in Memphis and Shelby County by Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris and Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland.

“Memphis is currently number seven on the list of large US cities with the biggest disparity in breast cancer mortality in minorities, and every day is Minority Cancer Awareness Day at West Cancer Foundation as we are committed to changing health inequities and leaving a lasting impact by removing barriers to cancer care,” Leighanne Soden, West Cancer Foundation Executive Director. “West Fight On is our signature event and it takes place every year to help fund support programs for cancer patients and to help raise awareness and fight cancer disparities in Memphis. This year West Fight On will take place on September 10 at Shelby Farms Park and we can’t wait for everyone to come together again in person and make a difference in our community.”

The fundraising event features three different cycling routes, a cycling and running combo, a 5K run/walk, and a one-mile tribute walk to raise awareness and funds for West Cancer Foundation to help fight the disparities in cancer care in the Memphis area.