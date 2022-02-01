New police chief appointed in West Memphis

The move comes after former police chief Michael D. Pope resigned in December 2021 due to "other endeavors and goals."

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — Mayor Marco McClendon has appointed Lt. Colonel Robbin A. Campbell Jr., as the city of West Memphis' new police chief.

The move comes after former police chief Michael D. Pope resigned in December 2021 due to "other endeavors and goals."

“I’m pleased that we were able to attract such a dynamic and accomplished law enforcement professional to head our department," McClendon said. "Chief Campbell’s depth of experience, history of working with the community and businesses along with the commitment to community policing and safe streets made him the ideal candidate for our department”.

An official swearing-in ceremony is set for Tuesday, February 8, at 2 p.m. at the Eugene Woods Civic Center at 212 W. Polk Ave.

A meet and greet will immediately follow the ceremony.