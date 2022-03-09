A minor fire at a West Memphis rehabilitation center displaced 86 residents

Mayor Marco McClendon's leadership team confirmed that all residents were safely moved to other licensed facilities in the area.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The West Memphis Fire Department responded to a fire at The Springs of Broadway health and rehabilitation facility located at 800 West Broadway Ave. in West Memphis, Arkansas Tuesday March 8, at 10:52 a.m.

The City of West Memphis said in a press release that upon arrival, WMFD found a minor fire that had already been controlled and put out by the facility’s staff.

According to the press release, the Assistant Fire Chief Derrick Clay was required to involve Mayor Marco McClendon for further investigation of the fire because of the type of facility where it occurred.

After inspecting the building, the mayor and other members of his department along with the facility staff made the call to temporarily shut down the rehabilitation facility, transferring the 86 residents who live at the facility and employees to a different facility in the area.

According the mayor’s leadership team, after receiving assistance from Crittenden EMS, all residents were safely moved to licensed facilities.