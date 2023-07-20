Oldest resident of West Memphis leaves lasting legacy after passing away at 111

In a message on Facebook, leaders said, “Mrs. Porter was a beloved member of our community, cherished for her wisdom, kindness, and unwavering spirit. She witnessed the evolution of our city, experiencing its joys and triumphs, as well as its challenges and transformations. Her longevity served as a living testament to the resilience and strength within all of us. Her memory will forever be cherished, and her legacy will continue to inspire us all.”