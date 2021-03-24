West Memphis opens new state-of-the-art courthouse

The new facility is behind West Memphis City Hall on the corner of Polk and Avalon.

WEST MEMPHIS, Arkansas — The people of West Memphis, Arkansas, have a new state-of-the-art courthouse. It was showcased during a grand opening Wednesday.

It has a larger courtroom, more holding cells, jury rooms with secure entrances, and safer access for visitors and employees. The old courthouse was more than 80-years-old. The new facility also has a new address. It is behind West Memphis City Hall on the corner of Polk and Avalon.

FROM THE CITY OF WEST MEMPHIS:

"The 12,243 square foot courthouse will also have a new address, 317 W. Tyler Ave., located behind the West Memphis City Hall, on the corner of Polk and Avalon, replacing the over 80-year-old facility currently being used for Municipal Court.

The all-new courthouse building was designed and built in partnership with The P3 Group and CORE Construction, Inc., the #2 Public Safety Builder according to ENR Magazine. With their years of experience and a passion for serving those that dedicate their lives to public service, city leaders worked closely with CORE construction to ensure greater safety and accessibility for our staff and visitors to the facility.

The new Courthouse features a much larger courtroom, improved access that is safe for both visitors and employees, including larger more secure holding cells and transportation areas, judge's chambers, jury rooms with secure entrances, public counters, administrative offices, and over 4,000 square foot of additional filing storage space."