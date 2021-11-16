West Memphis gets in the giving spirit with a Thanksgiving giveaway

Thanksgiving is next week, and the city of West Memphis, Arkansas, wanted to help families by hosting a Thanksgiving basket giveaway.

Participants signed-up ahead of Tuesday’s event, which was held at the Eugene Woods Civic Center.

Because of a shortage, no turkeys were distributed. However, participates were given a $25 voucher to get a turkey or ham from Big Star.

"Unfortunately, COVID is still going on and we had an increase in citizens needing food. There is still a shortage of food in our community, so we just want to be there to lift the extra burdens on our families,” said Tawana Bailey, Director of Community Outreach for City of West Memphis.

200 families received meals, which included stuffing, canned goods, and cranberry sauce, along with the $25 voucher for the turkey or ham.