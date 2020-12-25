"I just do it" | Westy's owner continues tradition of feeding those in need for the holidays

A cold wind didn't chill the passions of folks, spending this Christmas Day feeding and clothing the needy.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The cold winds of winter whipped across the Mississippi and poured over the people at Westy’s restaurant.

It couldn’t chill the passions of folks, spending this Christmas Day feeding and clothing the needy.

Westy’s owner Jake Schorr can’t remember how many years he’s done this.

“I don’t count the years,” he said. “I just do it.”

Errol Davis has no home, no address, no place to call home. He sleeps where he can, even under highway overpasses.

He was looking for a pair of gloves.

“This means a lot to me,” he said. “I can get food to put in my stomach, some clothes. And you can see and meet people who come out and having a good time.”

COVID-19 has changed things. Folks aren’t allowed inside the restaurant. And some volunteers tried to do their best to make things better.

“I have a hand sanitizer,” said volunteer Teresa Griffith “... for those who want to take their gloves off and get hand sanitizer.”

Volunteers put on what winter clothing they had to help.

“I wouldn’t be anyplace but here,” said Nancy Evans. “It’s such a joy to be able to come down here.”

Jake Schorr can’t get around as easy as he once could.

“It’s an effort,” he said. “But the mental state of wanting to do it - THE NEED TO DO IT - overcomes the trouble moving. It’s not a problem.”

It’s not a problem. It’s a Memphis thing.