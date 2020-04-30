What one thing will you no longer take for granted after coronavirus is over?

Local 24 News would love to share a photo or video of you with your message

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — Wednesday's Ransom Note is really a request.

I could use your help on a project, and we're keeping it really simple. Think about this question: what is the one thing that, when this is all over, the one thing you will no longer take for granted?

Maybe it's visiting a grandparent or watching your kids play with other kids or maybe just going to see one of your favorite Memphis teams play. What is it?

There are two ways you can do this. One, you get a sheet of paper with a Sharpie and just write down what it is. I've had to cancel two visits with my mom and dad, so for me, giving them a hug is what I'm writing down. Then you hold up the paper and just take a still picture of you and just email it to me.

The other thing you can do is take a quick cell phone video recording you telling me what your one thing would be. If you want to explain why you chose what you chose, that's fine too.