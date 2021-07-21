What to do --and *not* do-- during traffic stops

Memphis Police Officer Duriel Temple gave tips on how to interact with officers at traffic stops.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Stay calm, keep your hands visible, and comply. Those are a few instructions given by a Memphis police officer on how to interact with officers at traffic stops.

That was the topic of discussion on a virtual call held by the city of Memphis "How 2 Monthly" series. Wednesday night, Memphis Police Officer Duriel Temple was the guest speaker. He showed two videos: the first show what *not* to do at a traffic stop. The other showed what you should do. Officer Temple hopes these conversations can help strengthen the bond between police and the community, and reaching young adults, Temple said, is key.

"If you see a young person in the grocery store or something, take them to the side and tell them 'don't do that.' You'd be surprised how those things go a long way. You may think they're not listening, but you'd be surprised," said Temple.