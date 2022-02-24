When will the city pick up my storm debris?

"Just be patient with knowing it will take 30 to 45 days just to complete the first pass," The City of Memphis Public Works Director Robert Knecht said.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — This week may or may not be the week Memphis finally gets those trees limbs removed from front yards.

Property owners across the city of Memphis are still waiting for trucks to come to their neighborhood and pick up tree debris from the ice storm that hit three weeks ago.

The City of Memphis Public Works Director Robert Knecht said to expect it to take months before all the neighborhoods are cleared.

Knecht said they have about 21 trucks contracted with the city for debris removal, and they are working around the clock to remove the trees, but it's taking long because the trucks are working in neighborhoods on the days that the city isn't picking up waste or bulky trash to avoid confusion.

Since starting about 10 days ago Knecht said trucks have swept through less than half the city and asked for the city's patience.

"Memphis has a lot of trees so it's kind of the burden you have to deal with sometimes when you have an event like this," Knecht said. "Just be patient with the city knowing it will take 30 to 45 days just to complete the first pass then the second pass probably another 30 to 45 days. So you talking 60 to 90 days at a minimum to get both those passes done."

As of right now, the city can not predict when the trucks will be on your street. Knecht said people shouldn't bag their storm debris and make sure it is stacked on the curb. If it is too far back and on someone's property, The machine will not be able to pick up.

Also, debris has to be shorter than 5ft and not more than 12 inches wide.