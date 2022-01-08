New multipurpose room opens at Whitehaven Community Center

The new addition is a point of pride for the Whitehaven neighborhood.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A multi-million dollar multipurpose room is one of the latest developments opening in Whitehaven.

A groundbreaking ceremony was held Monday, marking the start of construction on a new banquet hall, which will be part of the Whitehaven Community Center and park.

"One of the interesting things about Whitehaven is even though they are closely connected to the rest of the city, folks in this community want to stay in this community," Memphis Parks Director Nick Parker said. "They want to hold those celebrations, they want to hold those moments of happiness and sadness in the community. This will really help them do that."

"We made a decision a couple of years ago with City Council that we are going to make a big investment in our parks and community centers," Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland said. "$75 million, which is the largest investment ever, to really take care of some deferred maintenance, but also, build new structures."

