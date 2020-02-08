COVID-19 didn't stop students from attending this Back to School Block party

Whitten Baptist Church held it's annual Back to School party Sunday afternoon in it's parking lot.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Sunday, Whitten Baptist Church held it's annual Back to School Block Party in the church parking lot.

The added space allowed for participants to social distance themselves from each other in addition to wearing masks, so the church did not have to cancel their event.

In addition to fellowship and fun, the church also gave away 75 backpacks to kids who need them.

It was a free event with sno cones, popcorn, cotton candy, a Bouncy house and carnival games like Pop a Shot and Bean Bag Toss!! Even some half court basketball!