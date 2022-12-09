WLOK radio host 'encouraging dialogue' in Memphis

Chip Washington wants Memphians to know—"your voice is just as important as anybody else's voice." He hosts the WLOK radio show "Let's Talk About It."

Example video title will go here for this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — WLOK, a community staple and Memphis radio station, became the first Black-owned radio station in the city in 1977. After tragic events have affected the Memphis community recently, radio host Chip Washington aims to live up to the radio show's name that he oversees—"Let's Talk About It."

Washington wants Memphians to know—"your voice is just as important as anybody else's voice."

"I am very fortunate to host a radio show called 'Let’s Talk About It' here on WLOK Radio,” Washington said. “The premise that I would like the show to have is one of information.”

From press conferences after football games to issues that face the community, Washington said he wants to focus on "what means the most to us as Memphians."

"This is a show that you can either come in or call in," he said. “I want to encourage dialogue—not mute it."

Program director at WLOK Marcus Mason said "from day one" Washington hit the ground running.

"He's been a valuable valued recourse to us during the 10 o'clock time slot," Mason said.

Washington recently invited and talked to the new senior pastor of Full View Missionary Church, Reverend Dr. Jonathan McReynolds.

“He’s a great theologian and an amazing preacher," Washington said. "I thought that he could bring a perspective of not only the biblical aspect of things, but from the personal aspect of things.”

At a station with rich history serving the African-American population in Memphis, Washington looks to the future and his role at WLOK.