Wolf River Greenway continues to see improvements and progress toward its ultimate 26-mile goal

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — After about a decade in the making, the Wolf River Greenway project is nearly half way done. Twelve of the twenty-six-mile nature paths now are completed. Three more miles are currently under construction, including one of the conservancy's biggest undertakings yet, a 270-foot-long steel suspension bridge over the Wolf River.

Monday, a ribbon cutting was held for a part of the Greenway that was already open but had significant improvements made, including more parking and shaded areas.

"The recreational aspects, the hiking and biking lead to improved health incomes. We need that in our community. People need access to green spaces such as this. Since the pandemic, the desire and value of green spaces and getting outside have been elevated to a great degree,” said Keith Cole, Executive Director, Wolf River Conservancy.

Altogether, the entire renovation and construction project is budgeted to cost $66 million. The conservancy raised enough to cover 20 of the 26 miles so far. If they get all the funding, they expect to finish the project within three years.