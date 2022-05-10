Women’s Foundation for a Greater Memphis and Kroger Partner to Donate Food and Resources to Families in South City

The organization will be holding a food drive Friday to provide for families affected by the pandemic.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Women’s Foundation for a Greater Memphis (WFGM) will host a COVID-19 Response Project event providing 300 families residing in the 38126 zip code with food and other direct resources on Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at STREETS Ministries in Memphis, located at 430 Vance Avenue. This event is open to all families in the 38126 zip code.

“We recognize the pandemic is not over and many families still need assistance,” said Ruby Bright, President and CEO of WFGM. “Serving the families in South City remains a priority and we are committed to providing resources to fulfill the needs of the community. We are grateful for our grantee partners, volunteers, and sponsors who believe in our mission and support the Foundation through philanthropy, leadership and collaboration. They always eagerly step-up to help the community.”

Since 2015, a major focus of WFGM has been to reduce poverty and improve the overall wellbeing of families living in South City. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the WFGM team and volunteers have distributed food, household products and personal care supplies to more than 2,500 families in the area.

WFGM’s new Vision 2025 Strategic Plan aims to increase investment and reduce poverty in five Memphis neighborhoods by 2025.