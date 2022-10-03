In Collierville, it was a world record attempt involving… toilet paper!

Veterans in Collierville gathered for a fundraising concert Saturday, featuring a Duck Dynasty star and an attempt at the world’s tallest toilet paper pyramid.

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — Some Mid-South veterans got together Saturday to try to break a world record. The goal? The tallest toilet paper pyramid ever.

Community members joined the veterans at the VFW Post 5066 in Collierville for the Tennessee VFW Foundation Concert. It featured great music, food, a live and silent auction, special guest Uncle Si from Duck Dynasty, and… toilet paper.

Folks were asked to bring or donate wrapped toilet paper rolls, then those were used to build the pyramid.

The record before this attempt, set in 2020, was 16 feet tall with 27,434 toilet paper rolls.

So did they do it? Well... no. They fell just short - but they did collect over 18,000 rolls. And the paper doesn’t go to waste after the fun. It’s donated to non-profits in the area, such as Alpha Omega.

"Our goal is to have the greatest impact possible,” said Brian Walker, State Commander of the Tennessee VFW. "By collecting toilet paper at one central location and the distributing it out to non-profits like Alpha Omega across the state we can save them hundreds if not thousands of dollars off their bottom line.”

The fundraiser also benefits the VFW youth scholarship program.