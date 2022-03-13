Worried mother in search of her missing teenaged daughter

15-year-old Paris Godby was reported missing on March 6th.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A concerned mother has been looking for her 15-year-old daughter and now that it has been a week, she is starting to think her daughter is in danger.

“I just really want her home safely, I’m really getting scared," Robin Goby said.

It has been six days since she has seen her daughter Paris. Robin said she will not be able to rest until she finds answers.

“I’ve been calling off of work until today. I got maybe 10 hours of sleep.”

Paris was last seen at their house on Jasmine Drive in Memphis at 6:30p on March 6th.

She was wearing a pink shirt, blue jeans, black shoes, and with her hair twisted down her back nearly 24 inches long. Robin expressed that everything seemed to be fine before she left for work.

“We were laughing and stuff before I left. She was just talking to her niece. Nothing seemed wrong. We didn’t argue, there was no fight.”

Robin stated that she turned to social media to post a flyer and reached out to everyone she could.

“I put out flyers, I gave it to the mail lady, every gas station, every store around my area. I stopped at their school at Freedom Prep and gave them flyers. Everybody that I know.”

Robin also reached out to the Memphis Police Department who took out a report and is in search of Paris.

Robin said she was willing to offer a reward for anyone who can help bring Paris home.

“I don’t have a lot, but I’ll give them anything to bring my child home.”

A spokesperson with MPD said there are certain protocols they must follow before they can issue a city watch.

They were not able to issue one for Paris, since she did not seem to be endangered or have a condition that would prohibit her health.

“She’s only 15. She doesn’t know anything, so it’s not a thing about her leaving on her own. Why wouldn’t she come home by now? I’m really scared that somebody’s not letting her come home,” Robin expressed.