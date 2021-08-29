‘Wreaths Across America’ mobile exhibit in Memphis

The exhibit is a rolling memorial to honor those who gave the ultimate sacrifice.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Wreaths Across America mobile education exhibit was out and about in Memphis Sunday.

The truck, which gives people a way to learn about those who gave the ultimate sacrifice, was parked outside the Sidecar Cafe. The exhibit is a rolling memorial with a theater and locations inside to honor veterans.

Wreaths Across America places wreaths on fallen soldiers’ graves every December. Last year they were able to put 1,700 out, but there were still 30,000 more graves that didn't get one.

“If we can get one more wreath for one more veteran in our cemetery at Memphis National, then we are still progressing and moving forward,” said Jim Taber with Wreaths Across America.

The organization hopes this exhibit will bring more awareness to the need. Tf you missed the exhibit Sunday, it will be at the Bass Pro Pyramid Tuesday from 11am-4pm.