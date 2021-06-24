YMCA & City of Memphis to provide meals for local children this summer

The YMCA will serve breakfast and lunch options at select Community Center locations and several YMCA locations beginning June 26, 2021.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The City of Memphis and the YMCA of Memphis & the Mid-South will once again be joining together to provide meals to children in Memphis. This summer, the YMCA will serve breakfast and lunch options at select Community Center locations and several YMCA locations beginning June 26, 2021.

Previously, the two organizations worked together to serve afternoon snack and supper meals at City of Memphis Community Centers during the school year, totaling over 3 million meals and snacks served since the partnership alongside Shelby County Schools began.

“The goal is to make sure that kids in our community can have access to healthy meals when they’re not in school,” said Brian McLaughlin, COO for the YMCA of Memphis & the Mid-South. “We know that summer can be a hard time for families because kids are no longer guaranteed a meal during the school day, however, we are hopeful with this partnership that we will be able to reach every student who needs a meal.”

In partnership with Shelby County Schools, the City of Memphis, and the YMCA, the three organizations together are able to provide 4 meals a day for students, which include breakfast, lunch, afternoon snack, and supper.

Parents and Guardians may pick up the 7-Day Breakfast/Lunch Meal Packs distributed by the YMCA weekly on Saturday mornings between the hours of 9:00 AM - 12:00 PM beginning June 26, 2021 and continuing through September 25, 2021. Meal Packs will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.

YMCA SUMMER FOOD PROGRAM 2021

Now Serving Breakfast & Lunch

New Menus & New Items!

7-Day Meal Packs

Saturdays June 26 - September 25

Pick Up From 9:00 AM - 12:00 PM

The following locations will participate in the YMCA Summer Food Program:

Charles Powell/Westwood Community Center 810 Western Park Dr, Memphis, TN 38109

Dave Wells Community Center 915 Chelsea Ave, Memphis, TN 38107

Gaisman Community Center 4221 Macon Rd, Memphis, TN 38122

Glenview Community Center 1141 S Barksdale St, Memphis, TN 38114

Hickory Hill Community Center 3910 Ridgeway Rd, Memphis, TN 38115

Hollywood Community Center 1560 N Hollywood St, Memphis, TN 38108

Katie Sexton Community Center 1235 Brown Ave, Memphis, TN 38107

McFarland Community Center 4955 Cottonwood Rd, Memphis, TN 38118

Raleigh Community Center 3678 Powers Rd, Memphis, TN 38128

Whitehaven Community Center Raines-Finley Park, 4318 Graceland Dr, Memphis, TN 38116

YMCA at Schilling Farms 1185 Schilling Blvd E, Collierville, TN 38017

Ric Nuber YMCA 5885 Quince Rd, Memphis, TN 38119

Millington Family YMCA 7725 E Navy Circle, Millington, TN 38053

Cordova Family YMCA 7950 Club Center Cove, Cordova, TN 38016

