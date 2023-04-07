Free meals program announced by YMCA for DeSoto County children

Pick up will be on a first-come first-serve basis. Parents are said to be able to pick up meals for children under the age of 18.

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss — Hoping to combat hunger for kids in DeSoto County, free meals are to be offered to kids in Hernando, Horn Lake and Olive Branch by the YMCA.

Organizations offering support to the YMCA in this endeavor include the Maddox Foundation, Community Foundation of Northwest Mississippi and American Fireworks.

There are three different locations that the YMCA will offer opportunities for these free meals that started doing so in April.

The "Spring Weekend Meals Program" takes place from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturdays until June 3 at the YMCA Jr. Street Kings Roller Hockey Rink (3800 Robertson Gin Road) and the Horn Lake Dream Center (6935 Windchase Drive).

Pick up will be on a first-come first-serve basis. Parents are said to be able to pick up meals for children under the age of 18 and these children do not have to be present at the giveaway.

The same is true for the "Lunch/Snack Program" at the Olive Family Branch YMCA on 8555 Goodman Road on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.; Mondays from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. and Wednesdays from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. as well.

“Since the pandemic, the YMCA has been working to meet the needs of our communities and provide meals to kids when they are out of school,” said Jerry Martin, President & CEO, YMCA of Memphis & the Mid-South. “Over the last few years, we have been expanding these services to reach more children in areas around Memphis, and now, thanks to our great partners, we are able to expand that work into Mississippi and support youth in the DeSoto County area.”

Justin Inskeep is the SVP of Strategy & Development for the YMCA.

“We believe that this is only start for our Meal Program in DeSoto County, and we hope to continue to provide more opportunities in the future to better serve children and families,” Inskeep said.