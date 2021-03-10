YMCA of Greater Memphis receives $10,000 donation from IRONMAN Foundation

Saturday marked the IRONMAN 70.3 triathlon at Shelby Farms Park, but the IRONMAN Foundation is here for the long haul.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Saturday marked the IRONMAN 70.3 triathlon at Shelby Farms Park, but the IRONMAN Foundation is here for the long haul.

The foundation was formed in 2003 and has given back more than $50 million to communities nationwide.

The group infused $10,000 into the YMCA of Greater Memphis and the donation will show up in many different ways.

"We're the warm-fuzzies, so I love it," Audra Tassone-Indeck, executive director for the IRONMAN Foundation, said. "Just being able to give back bikes, money, swim lessons to help all the communities really enhance experiences in the endurance world."

In collaboration with the Major Taylor Memphis Cycling Club, kids bikes and helmets, as well as bike safety training sessions, were given to Memphis-area children on Sunday.

The event also featured giveaways and donations to the YMCA.