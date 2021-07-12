Young Dolph's loved ones to host "Celebration of Life" service. Here's how to get tickets

With words from those who loved him best and performances in his honor from Paper Route Empire artists, the service pays tribute to the rapper and his music.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Rapper Young Dolph's loved ones will host a "Celebration of Life" honoring his life as a rapper, businessman, philanthropist, and family man this week.

The service, set for Thursday, Dec. 16, at noon at the FedExForum in Memphis, is open to the public. Tickets can be found HERE.

According to a release, the upcoming celebration of his life is the latest honor bestowed in his memory since his death. In a unanimous vote, the Memphis City Council resolved to name a to-be-determined street in Memphis in his honor.

The city of Memphis also declared that Nov. 17, the day he died, will be recognized as a Day of Service in the city.