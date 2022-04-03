'He wasn't just doing it for Dolph' | Community activist remembers friend killed who cared for memorial

Frank Gottie knew Jeremiah Taylor for the past 8 years and both worked to heal their community from the mounting gun violence.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The man who took daily care of Young Dolph’s memorial at Makeda’s Cookies was shot and killed last Friday.

A close friend is now speaking out on his positive influence. He was dedicated to honoring Young Dolph, who he called a legend.

“Just wish Jeremiah was here so he can just be here with me,” said close friend and community activist Frank Gottie.

Jeremiah Taylor was a hero himself. A U.S. Army soldier, who was loved by his kids, was found dead in a crash last Friday after being shot.

“I know he’s here with me in spirit though,” Gottie said.

Taylor told ABC24 last month that he came to Makeda's Cookies daily to keep up the many balloons and tributes to the slain rapper with Gottie.

He's now honoring Taylor as the cycle of violence tragically keeps turning.

“You would know Jeremiah is watching your back because that’s the type of person he is,” Gottie said. “He’s been fighting for the country.”

Gottie knew Taylor for the past 8 years and both worked to heal their community from the mounting gun violence.

“People can see we’re dying fast,” Gottie explained. “The babies dying. There isn’t a certain age. There isn’t a certain age, people don’t even get to grow old anymore.”

Gottie, who considers Taylor a brother, said his legacy will be to love those around you and love them well.