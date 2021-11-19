Young Dolph's turkey giveaway helps South Memphis families have food on their tables this Thanksgiving

Many of the volunteers and people who benefitted from the turkey giveaway said this act of kindness is giving them the strength to heal following his death.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Young Dolph's organizations 'Paper Route Empire' and the Ida Mae Family Foundation hosted the rapper's annual turkey giveaway Friday afternoon in Castalia Heights.

The rapper was killed just days before the scheduled event.

Rapper Snupe Bandz, who was a mentee of Young Dolph, said it was important to continue the good work in their neighborhood by handing out hundreds of free turkeys.

"We did what he would have wanted us to do," Snupe Bandz said. "To keep it going and do what he would have done."

Every year, Young Dolph hosted school supplies giveaways or gave out free food at Thanksgiving time.

"Even though I knew he was a celebrity, he’s still treating us like family and we’re going to keep this tradition going on every year," Young Dolph's childhood neighbor LaTara Bowser said.

Young Dolph's Hamilton High School classmate Levetta Harris said when the rapper gained success he always wanted to give back and help the people still struggling in his community.

"To know someone that is willing to come back to the community it speaks volumes and it goes far and to know that you become so grateful," Harris said.

#YoungDolph’s annual #Thanksgiving turkey giveaway is giving people hope and strength following his death.



Community members tell me Young Dolph was always generous to his Castalia Heights neighbors and would often give back to those in need. @ABC24Memphis pic.twitter.com/e5bSXuO09P — Caitlin McCarthy (@news_caitlin) November 19, 2021

Many of the volunteers and people who benefitted from the turkey giveaway said this act of kindness is giving them the strength to heal following his death.

"It’s really good for the community to be able to come together," Harris said. "It was such an instant tragedy and this is not something we were planning on or looking for but it’s still good to be able to come together and still show love because that’s what our community amongst others need."

Neighbors said anyone can help carry on Young Dolph's legacy by helping others when they can, too.