Young Dolph memorial on Airways Boulevard set to be removed

For months, fans have been gathering and leaving behind signs, flowers, stuffed animals, and candles at Makeda's Cookies on Airways Boulevard.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The memorial honoring Memphis rapper Young Dolph is set to be taken down sometime next week.

For months, fans have been gathering and leaving behind signs, flowers, stuffed animals, and candles at Makeda's Cookies on Airways Boulevard. But now, that's expected to be removed.

One of the owners of Makeda's said that there are plans for a new tribute to the rapper as part of the store's remodeling.

Young Dolph, whose real name was Adolph Thornton Jr., was shot and killed at the cookie shop last November. So far, two men have been arrested and charged in connection with his death.