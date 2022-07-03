Pushback surrounds takedown of Young Dolph memorial

A member of Paper Route Empire told ABC24 they'll begin setting up a new memorial on Monday in Castalia Heights.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The memorial for murdered Memphis rapper Young Dolph is supposed to be coming down, but now, there's pushback.

People are rallying outside of Makeda's Cookies on Airways Boulevard demanding the memorial stay untouched. Fans started paying tribute to Young Dolph at the cookie store because that's where he was gunned down last November.

Pamela Hill, the owner of Makeda's, changed her mind last week about reopening, saying she just didn't feel safe doing so. After hearing that, the owner of the actual building decided it was time to take down the memorial.

"I understand you have to lease it out and run a business," community activist Frank Gotti said. "I understand it. It's his building and nobody can argue with him on that. I appreciate him for keeping it up this long."

Some people understood, but many others said they were outraged by the owner's decision.