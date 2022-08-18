'Legends are rare': Memphis rapper Young Dolph to be inducted into MSCS Hall of Fame

The Hamilton High School graduate donated $25,000 to his alma mater before he died.

Example video title will go here for this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis rapper Adolph Thornton Jr., also known as Young Dolph, is set to be honored at the Memphis-Shelby County Schools (MSCS) Hall of Fame Gala later this month.

"Legends are rare, but Memphis native and Hamilton High School alum Adolph Thornton Jr. leaves a legacy that continues to impact millions," the district said. "Thornton, also known as Young Dolph, was a man of many words, which he expressed through music."

He was shot and killed last November outside Makeda's Cookies on Airways Boulevard.

Two people, Justin Johnson and Cornelius Smith, have since been charged in connection with the rapper's murder.

"Hamilton High School's vision is for families and the community to act as collaborative partners in children's education," the district's statement continued. "Through his music and supportive nature, he developed his own vision that also paved the pathway to independence and empowerment for many in the community."

The gala will be held Friday, August 26 at the Hilton in East Memphis.

Additional honorees include Glenda Glover, Derek Fordjour and Joe Johnson.