Unfinished Young Dolph mural vandalized in South Memphis one week before late rapper's birthday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An unfinished Young Dolph mural set to be completed in time for the late rapper's birthday has been vandalized and defaced, the mural's artist said in a social media post.
Cameron Hill, who said he was commissioned by Young Dolph's family and the Ida Mae Foundation to complete the mural, said he has been getting texts and calls from a group of people, who he said, is trying to ruin his career and intimidate him.
Hill said he would not be intimidated, and will continue the mural.
"It's a minor setback for a major comeback," Hill said in a social media video.
The mural, on Norris Road in South Memphis, has been in the works for the last four months according to Hill, and was close to the location of the rapper's popular "100 shots" music video.
Young Dolph, whose real name is Adolph Thornton Jr., was shot and killed outside of Makeda's Cookies on Airways Boulevard in Memphis last November.
Since his death, many Memphis artists have come forward to pay tribute to the rapper with various works around the city.
