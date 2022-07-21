Unfinished Young Dolph mural vandalized in South Memphis one week before late rapper's birthday

Cameron Hill, the artist who's worked for the past four months on the mural dedicated to the slain Memphis rapper, says he knows exactly who defaced the artwork.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An unfinished Young Dolph mural set to be completed in time for the late rapper's birthday has been vandalized and defaced, the mural's artist said in a social media post.

Cameron Hill, who said he was commissioned by Young Dolph's family and the Ida Mae Foundation to complete the mural, said he has been getting texts and calls from a group of people, who he said, is trying to ruin his career and intimidate him.

Hill said he would not be intimidated, and will continue the mural.

"It's a minor setback for a major comeback," Hill said in a social media video.

SMH 🤦🏾‍♂️. I was commissioned by the Ida Mae Foundation to create a mural in South Memphis of Young Dolph were he shot... Posted by Cameron Hill on Thursday, July 21, 2022

The mural, on Norris Road in South Memphis, has been in the works for the last four months according to Hill, and was close to the location of the rapper's popular "100 shots" music video.

Young Dolph, whose real name is Adolph Thornton Jr., was shot and killed outside of Makeda's Cookies on Airways Boulevard in Memphis last November.