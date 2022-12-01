"It's been extremely difficult": Young Dolph's partner breaks her silence

"It's been extremely difficult, just having to pick up the pieces and to find the strength for my children, most importantly," she said. "That is the one thing to Adolph and myself that we felt we had a duty to protect them, raise them and do so much for them together. Now that he's no longer here, it's tough for me to be strong for them and also be strong for myself. Adolph was my soul mate and when I say they stole my future, it has taken a long time to iron out the kinks. Being with a celebrity — someone who is very busy that's on the road a lot — family can take a back seat. He finally made the sacrifices and was present. We were doing things like planning our wedding [and] having a surprise wedding to celebrate with our family and friends. After being with him [for] almost a decade, we were getting to that point where we could celebrate our love story with the people that we love most, our children. That's been taken from me and to find strength in it all has been very difficult for me."