Oak Court is showcasing a young artist's work in a special way

MEMPHIS, Tenn — This is a statement from The Oak Court Mall released Thursday, November 12th:

Oak Court Mall is working with a local artist to add color, texture and vibrancy to outdoor spaces for the community to enjoy as part of The Canvas Project.

Oak Court Mall has selected Haley Polley for this installation. As part of Oak Court Mall’s participation in The Canvas Project, Haley will create a permanent art installation on the food court entrance at the town center to celebrate the Memphis community. Haley, a local artist and only 15 years of age, loves to paint and draw landscapes, people and animals. The Oak Court team had a vision for the entrance artwork and after one conversation with Haley, she was able to turn that vision into amazing art.

Through the Canvas Project, local artists have a space to showcase their art within prominent areas of Washington Prime Group town centers across the country. While celebrating and supporting local artists is at the heart of The Canvas Project, it also provides an opportunity for the community to connect and grow together through art, emotion and imagination.

“Local artists make our community vibrant,” said Carmen King, General Manager at Oak Court Mall “Their use of subjects, color, texture and composition awaken a sense of curiosity and connection to the world around us. The Canvas Project supports our local arts culture, while providing an opportunity for our community to grow together. We will spotlight an artist’s talent with live, in-person and in-progress work on display right outside.”

Oak Court Mall wanted this artwork to be highly visible to the community and guests. Because of that, the mural is planned to go on the food court entrance off of Poplar Avenue. Oak Court Mall has worked closely with Haley to create a plan for artwork that will inspire the community. The concept is concept is a true reflection of the city of Memphis and includes historic buildings and landmarks.

“I love being able to give something to people that means something plus they can keep it forever," said Haley.

The community will see a few different phases of The Canvas Project. Initially, vibrant blocks of color will be placed in spaces where the mural will be going. Then, McNeal Graphics install Haley’s mural beginning November 13th.

To learn more about The Canvas Project and monitor updates about this project, visit https://oakcourtmall.com/events-news.

About Oak Court Mall

Oak Court Mall is Memphis’ premier shopping destination. The town center is home to more than 92 national and local retail, dining and entertainment options, as well as numerous events and activities throughout the year. A dynamic offering of things to do along with things to buy keeps guests engaged and returning often.