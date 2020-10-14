Your guide to Shelby County Health Dept. approved Halloween activities

SCHD has released guidelines for Halloween activities during the COVID-19 pandemic.

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — It seems like there have been fewer treats this year for most people because of the pandemic.

No outdoor concerts, limited restaurant hours but what about trick or treating?

The Shelby County Health Department released guidelines Tuesday on how to stay safe this spooky season.

The scariest night of the year isn’t canceled but it will certainly look a lot different with the pandemic.

The SCHD is sharing information based on the Centers for Disease Control on how to take part in Halloween celebrations.

What’s not permitted:

Halloween events or parties that encourage the gathering of large numbers of people even if they are conducted outdoors.

Carnivals, festivals, parades, and haunted houses.

The best part of the season is getting dressed up and going door-to-door but traditional trick or treating is not recommended this year. Nor is trunk or treating, where children go from car to car instead.

So, what is allowed?

Online parties/contests, drive-by events, and Halloween movie nights at the drive-in theaters that meet the requirements of the current health directive.

Organizers of local haunted houses are still piecing together their plan of action given the current guidelines.